Gusty wind today and mountain snow

Tie down your trashcan(s) today. I’m forecasting 25-60mph wind gusts in Denver, Castle Rock, Lakewood, Boulder and Fort Collins. Sun to partly cloudy skies. Highs around 60. High fire danger.

The Mountains can expect snow and win. 1-4″ of accumulation above 9,000. Wind gusts could approach 100mph above treeline.

Drier and sunny on Wednesday with lighter wind across the board. Front Range highs in the 60s.

We’re still closely watching a southern track storm system for Friday/Saturday. It’s uncertain whether most of the precipitation will be rain or snow or a combination. The potential is still there for moderate to heavy snow accumulation in spots. The Foothills and Mountains stand a higher chance at seeing heavy snow accumulation.

Drier and sunny on Sunday.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We’re tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News – and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.