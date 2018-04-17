Grass fire near Hanover forces evacuations

A grass fire in southern Colorado is forcing residents out of their homes in the Hanover area. The El Paso County Sheriff tweeted that a pre-evacuation order has been issued north of Hanover Road to Squirrel Creek, east of Hammer Road to Dearing Road at 2:37 p.m.

Pre evac orders now in place north of Hanover road to Squirrel Creek east of Hammer road to Dearing road pic.twitter.com/Bm84WuOdr9 — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) April 17, 2018

The fire is burning near mile marker 117 on Interstate 25, with a mandatory evacuation order issued for an area between Hanover Road to the north, Overton Road to the south, South Meridian to the west and South Peyton Highway to the east, according a tweet from the El Paso County Sheriff.

Mandatory Evacuation now for Hanover Road (North), South Meridian (West) South Peyton Hwy (East) and Overton Road (South) for fire near MM117/I-25 pic.twitter.com/WaXDSen4hd — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) April 17, 2018

A tweet from a spokesperson with El Paso County tweeted there are mandatory evacuations for the Hanover area, including Hanover schools. The evacuation zone covers Interstate 25 to the west to about two miles east. Hanover Road is the north border and County Line Road is the south border.

#Fire Update – Mandatory evacuations have been issued in the Hanover area, and it includes mandatory evacuations for Hanover schools. The evacuation zone is from I-25 to the west to about 2 miles to the east. Hanover Rd is the north border and County Line Rd is the south border pic.twitter.com/FHMHms0jxs — El Paso County PIO (@epcpio) April 17, 2018

The grass fires are causing delays in the area and drivers are warned to stay away.