Fire on terminal roof closes Colorado Springs Airport

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A three-alarm fire on the terminal roof forced the closure of Colorado Springs Airport late Monday night, the Colorado Springs Police Department said.

The terminal was safely evacuated and no injuries were reported after the fire broke out about 11:30 p.m. More than 60 firefighters fought the blaze.

There will be no inbound or outbound flights at the airport on Tuesday, officials said. Airport officials said 25 flights are affected.

The extent of damage to the structure is not known. The cause of the fire is under investigation.