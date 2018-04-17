DU professor says Uber driver tried to abduct her on ride to Denver airport

DENVER – A University of Denver law professor said on Twitter that an Uber driver tried to take her to a hotel against her will instead of the airport on Tuesday.

In a series of tweets, Nancy Leong described the incident where the driver said he was going to take her to a hotel and that he refused to unlock the doors to let her out.

Hey @Uber your driver was taking me to the airport. He said he was going to “take me to a hotel” and got off the highway. We got to a stop light. I started yelling “let me out of the fucking car” and he wouldn’t unlock the doors. — Nancy Leong (@nancyleong) April 17, 2018

Leong tweeted that she started pounding on the windows and that the driver unlocked the doors when construction workers noticed.

When she got out to get her suitcase in the trunk, the driver allegedly got out of the car and started coming toward her until the car started rolling into the intersection.

Leong said that the driver ran toward the car and quickly drove away.

She added that the construction workers waited with her until another Uber driver arrived.

In a statement to FOX31 and Channel 2, Uber said that the driver has been blocked from the app and that they are investigating the incident.

“What Nancy described is awful and unacceptable. This driver has been blocked from the app and we are investigating.”

Denver police said that they have not received a report from Leong.

FOX31 and Channel 2’s Rob Low is working on the story and has reached out to Leong. We will have more on Channel 2 News at 4 p.m. and FOX31 News at 5 p.m.

Here is her full Twitter thread describing the incident.

I started pounding on the windows until some construction workers looked over. He unlocked the doors and I jumped out but my suitcase was in the trunk. I started screaming and pounding on the trunk until he popped it open. — Nancy Leong (@nancyleong) April 17, 2018

He apparently forgot to set the brake on the car and it started rolling into the intersection. Another car almost hit it. He ran and got back in the car to stop it. Some construction workers started over to see what was going on. He drove away at high speed. — Nancy Leong (@nancyleong) April 17, 2018

I called another Uber because I didn’t know what else to do. Two of the construction workers waited with me. The second Uber driver was lovely. I didn’t call the police yet because I didn’t have time. I would have missed my flight. — Nancy Leong (@nancyleong) April 17, 2018

Finally, when I look at my driver history, this person did not look like the picture in his profile. He didn’t get out of the car when he picked me up so I didn’t get the best look at his face, but when he got out of the car at the end it didn’t look like the same guy. — Nancy Leong (@nancyleong) April 17, 2018

Hey @Uber I really need you to understand how terrifying this was. I was about 10 seconds from putting my foot through the back passenger window. I’m getting on a flight but I expect a response ASAP. — Nancy Leong (@nancyleong) April 17, 2018