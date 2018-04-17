DU professor says Uber driver tried to abduct her on ride to Denver airport

DENVER – A University of Denver law professor said on Twitter that an Uber driver tried to take her to a hotel against her will instead of the airport on Tuesday.
In a series of tweets, Nancy Leong described the incident where the driver said he was going to take her to a hotel and that he refused to unlock the doors to let her out.
Leong tweeted that she started pounding on the windows and that the driver unlocked the doors when construction workers noticed.
When she got out to get her suitcase in the trunk, the driver allegedly got out of the car and started coming toward her until the car started rolling into the intersection.
Leong said that the driver ran toward the car and quickly drove away.
She added that the construction workers waited with her until another Uber driver arrived.
In a statement to FOX31 and Channel 2, Uber said that the driver has been blocked from the app and that they are investigating the incident.
“What Nancy described is awful and unacceptable. This driver has been blocked from the app and we are investigating.”
Denver police said that they have not received a report from Leong.
Here is her full Twitter thread describing the incident.