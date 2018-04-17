Douglas County residents go on alert for Indian Creek Fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. -- There were a handful of wildfires in Douglas County on Tuesday.

More than 100 homes were under a pre-evacuation order Tuesday afternoon because of a fire off Highway 67 near Rampant Range Road.

"It’s in God's hands, whatever it’s going to be it’s going to be,” pre-evacuated resident Aaron Carrado said.

As crews went up to fight the Indian Creek Fire, Sheriff's deputies were on the ground making sure people stayed away.

They did allow residents to go up and down the hill.

“He just said that we’re in pre-evacuation mode right now," Carrado said.

Pre-evacuation means you can go to your home, but be prepared to leave at anytime.

Carrado said, “I’m just going to go up there and pack things that I need.”

The blaze was about 5 to 7 acres according to the Douglas County Sheriff's office. We're told the fire was started by power lines knocked down by the wind.

The pre-evacuation order was lifted later Tuesday.