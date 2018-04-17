Colorado man arrested after Indiana traffic stop nets 78 pounds of marijuana

GREENFIELD, Ind. — A state trooper found more than 78 pounds of marijuana inside a vehicle during a traffic stop in Indiana.

Indiana State Police said the trooper was patrolling Interstate 70 when he noticed a 2017 Ford Expedition SUV was weaving outside the traffic lanes on Monday.

The trooper found the marijuana stowed in the back of the SUV.

The driver, 51-year-old Christian Elie of Colorado, and a passenger, 42-year-old Austin Johnson of indianapolis, are facing preliminary drug charges.

Police estimate the street value at around $250,000.