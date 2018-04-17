Boulder files lawsuit against ExxonMobil, Suncor over climate change

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOULDER, Colo. -- At a rally on Pearl Street in Boulder Tuesday, city and county leaders announced they will be suing two major energy producers, ExxonMobil and Suncor, alleging they are responsible for climate change.

"This is about fiscal responsibility, it's about climate accountability," Boulder Mayor Suzanne Jones said.

"Local governments simply cannot afford to foot the bill of climate change alone so we are asking for compensation for those companies who have benefited tremendously huge profits from fossil fuels," Jones said.

Now: Boulder County Commissioners, City of Boulder and San Miguel county announcing lawsuit against oil and gas companies - believing they should be on the hook for climate change #kdvr #kwgn pic.twitter.com/9WkPZG5zep — Joe St. George (@JoeStGeorge) April 17, 2018

Joining the City and County of Boulder in the lawsuit is San Miguel County in southwest Colorado.

Similar climate change suits have been filed on the east and west coasts -- particularly in cities dealing with rising sea levels. The Boulder suit however is the first from a landlocked state. It does not ask for specific damages and if they are successful its expected to be a multi-year multi court effort, likely culminating with a ruling from the Colorado Supreme Court.

Matt Dempsey works with the Western Energy Alliance, a group which advocates on behalf of oil and gas producers. He called the action a "political stunt" by Boulder leaders.

"This is a media stunt, this is a way to look like they are doing something meanwhile the oil and gas industry is doing substantial efforts to address climate change," Dempsey said.

The Colorado Oil and Gas Association released this statement: