Bear freed after locking itself in vehicle in Boulder County

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A bear broke into a vehicle and locked itself inside, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies were able to open the vehicle’s door to safely let the bear out. The vehicle was damaged, but there were no injuries to the bear or people.

The incident happened on Conifer Hill Road on Monday.

The sheriff’s office said bears are beginning to look for food in neighborhoods and offered several tips to avoid the animals.

“Trust us, you don’t want to have to deal with a ‘hangry’ bear,” the sheriff’s office said on Facebook.