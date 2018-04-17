5 current, former East HS staffers accused of failing to report alleged sexual assault

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Five former and current staff members at East High School in Denver are now charged with failing to report an alleged rape of a student.

East High School employees Jann Peterson, Jen Sculley, Eric Sinclair and Anita Curtiss are all charged in the case. So is former principal Andy Mendelsberg.

Investigators say the incident happened off-campus in March 2016.

The Denver Post reports the girl told two school officials about the alleged assault, but said she did not want to press criminal charges.

The report says she was then bullied by other students for reporting it.

Denver police say they did not begin investigating until more than a year later when the victim's parents contacted them.

However, Denver Public Schools told FOX31 Tuesday night its records indicate employees did notify officers about what happened in March 2016.

"We know how important it is to ensure that any student who has concerns about inappropriate or unlawful sexual behavior be fully supported and that concerns about abuse be promptly reported to law enforcement. We shave strong policies and procedures in place to support students and are committed to ensuring a safe learning environment in our schools. Our records indicate that the district did notify the Denver Police Department of this incident in March 2016. We will continue to work with the police and District Attorney going forward to understand better their concerns in this case," a statement from DPS said.

Attorney David Lane said each of the five staff members are charged with one count of violation of persons required to report, a misdemeanor.

