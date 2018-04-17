4-year-old with cancer becomes honorary Colorado Springs police officer

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A young boy suffering from kidney cancer took the oath of office as “special police officer” with the Colorado Springs Police Department on Tuesday.

Joshua Salmoiraghi,4, was able to don a Colorado Springs police uniform, pose with firefighters and even got a chance to spray water from one of the fire engine’s giant hoses.

The honorary ceremony was held just a day before he is scheduled to begin aggressive treatment in the hopes of ridding Joshua of Stage IV Kidney Cancer

He was first diagnosed in June of 2017. The tumor then spread to his abdomen lymph nodes and his lungs.

Doctors removed a tumor along with his left kidney.

Joshua then underwent radiation therapy to his abdomen and chemotherapy, which was finished just before New Years Eve, when he was officially considered in remission.

In mid-January of this year, a tumor was discovered in his left lung. It was surgically removed, and doctors confirmed the cancer had returned.

Beginning Wednesday, Joshua will start a new six-month regimen of chemotherapy, which doctors say will be much stronger and more aggressive than previously.

They will harvest his stem cells, as well as perform another round of radiation therapy, this time on his whole chest.

Joshua is receiving treatment at Aurora Children’s Hospital, where he will stay for three straight days of chemotherapy, and possibly an extra day, depending on if he is well enough to travel home to recover.

Doctors say he will become very sick through this next round, and it will be a trying time for all involved.

His mother, Amanda Salmoiraghi, is a Major in the USAF stationed at Peterson AFB. His father, Joseph Salmoiraghi, is a disabled veteran and a Pastor. Joshua has two brothers, Benjamin and Timothy.