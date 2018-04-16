Young Rockies fan trades home run ball with Nationals fan

WASHINGTON — Catching a home run ball at a baseball game is always a thrill for a young fan no matter who hits it – but it’s made better when it’s from your favorite team.

A young Rockies fan and a Nationals fan traded home run balls during the eighth inning of Sunday’s game at Nationals Park after they caught homers from the team they were rooting against.

A Nationals fan caught the home run by D.J. LeMahieu who noticed that a young Rockies fan caught a sixth-inning homer by the Nationals’ Matt Wieters. The Nationals fan thought it would be great if both of them left with a homer hit by their favorite teams.

The sweet exchange was captured by the Nationals’ cameras.

The two fans swapped souvenirs and even exchanged a fist bump afterwards.

The Rockies went onto win the game 6-5 after Ian Desmond hit a solo home run in the top of the ninth.