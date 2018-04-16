Why the Colorado marijuana tax doesn’t benefit teachers’ pay

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- As several hundred Colorado teachers marched to the state Capitol on Monday, FOX31 and Channel 2 received several emails asking why Colorado's marijuana money isn't being used for education funding.

More marijuana tax dollars doesn't necessarily mean more money for student funding or teacher pay.

Most of the state's marijuana money goes towards grant programs - for specific projects. Also, some of that money used goes towards school infrastructure improvements and drug education.

It would be up to voters to change where the marijuana money goes and give more money for student funding or teacher pay.

Voters would have to approve a ballot measure to change the law so that marijuana tax money could be allocated for those specific items.

Educators from around the state rallied at the state Capitol on Monday to demand more funding for education and protection for their retirement plans.

In fact so many teachers called off in Englewood Public Schools, the district was forced to close.