Teachers march to state Capitol to demand more classroom funding

DENVER — Several teachers made their way to the state Capitol on Monday morning, demanding more funding for education.

Some school districts were forced to close because teachers did not report for work. Others are taking part in so-called walk-ins at schools.

Teachers spent the weekend preparing for the action Teachers are hoping to be heard by parents and students.

They say it’s not just about their wages. They say they want more money and resources for teachers and students.

The state budget for next year includes $150 million in increased school funding, but lawmakers have not committed to continuing that increase in future years.

The Englewood School District was closed Monday because of a lack of substitutes to cover the teachers who walked out.

The rally was organized by the Colorado Education Association.

The state’s largest teacher’s union is also opposing proposed changes to the pension system for teachers and other public employees.