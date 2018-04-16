Tax Day 2018: Deals and freebies across Colorado

DENVER — Tax Day is on Tuesday whether you owe money or you’re getting a refund, some companies are offering some great deals for Tax Day.
The deals include everything from half-price cheeseburgers to discounted cocktails and everything in-between.
Most of the deals are only offered on Tuesday, but some started early while others extend past Tuesday.
Applebee’s: Get $1 margaritas, which the chain calls the Dollarita, through April 30.
Boston Market: Dine-in customers can get a $10.40 Tax Day Meal Special, which includes a Half Chicken Individual Meal with 2 sides, cornbread, a regular fountain beverage and a cookie OR a $10.99 Rosemary Lemon Chicken with drink.
Bruegger’s Bagels: You can get the Big Bagel Bundle for $10.40 when you sign up for a coupon at Brueggers.com/tax-day. The bundle includes 13 bagels and two tubs of cream cheese.
BurgerFi: Get a free regular order of hand-cut fries with any purchase on Tuesday. This freebie is to celebrate BurgerFi-sponsored NASCAR driver Tyler Reddick placing in the top nine at the Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300. You must mention the race to get the deal.
Chili’s: Participating locations will offer $5 Cuervo Blue Margarita’s on Tuesday. Just ask your server for the deal.
Chuck E. Cheese: Tuesday through Thursday, buy one large cheese pizza, get one large cheese pizza free.
Corner Bakery Café: Customers can mix and match two full-sized breakfast, lunch or dinner items for $10.40 at participating locations Tuesday through Thursday.
Firehouse Subs: Get a free medium sub with the purchase of a medium or large sub, chips and drink from April 17 to 19. A coupon is required for the deal. Download it here.
Hooters: Kids 12 and younger get a free kids meal with an adult purchase of $10 or more at participating locations. The deal is good through Tuesday.
National Parks: Although this deal isn’t on Tuesday or specifically for Tax Day – it’s still worth mentioning. You can take advantage of the National Park’s free day on Saturday, April 21 – it includes all of Colorado’s National Park’s and is in honor of National Park Week.
Noodles & Company: You can get $4 off any online order of $10 or more with the promo code TAXDAY18 – the deal is good through Wednesday.
Office Depot/Office Max: Shred up to five pounds of documents for free through April 28 with a coupon available at OfficeDepot.com/shredding.
P.F. Chang’s: The chain is offering 15 percent off all takeout orders placed online or by phone on Monday and Tuesday with the promo code TAXDAY.
Quiznos: New and existing members of the Toasty Points loyalty program get 10.40 percent off any purchase on Tuesday.
Staples: Through April 21, get “free shredding services,” up to one pound with a coupon available at Staples.com/coupons.
Sonic Drive-In: Customers can get 50 percent off cheeseburgers all day on Tuesday with a limit of five per customer at participating locations.