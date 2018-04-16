Tax Day 2018: Deals and freebies across Colorado

DENVER — Tax Day is on Tuesday whether you owe money or you’re getting a refund, some companies are offering some great deals for Tax Day.

The deals include everything from half-price cheeseburgers to discounted cocktails and everything in-between.

Most of the deals are only offered on Tuesday, but some started early while others extend past Tuesday.

Applebee’s: Get $1 margaritas, which the chain calls the Dollarita, through April 30.

We interrupt this timeline for an

important announcement. *****The DOLLARITA is back.****** That is all. Back to your regularly scheduled tweets. pic.twitter.com/jdsjiahlli — Applebee's (@Applebees) April 1, 2018

Boston Market: Dine-in customers can get a $10.40 Tax Day Meal Special, which includes a Half Chicken Individual Meal with 2 sides, cornbread, a regular fountain beverage and a cookie OR a $10.99 Rosemary Lemon Chicken with drink.

Bruegger’s Bagels: You can get the Big Bagel Bundle for $10.40 when you sign up for a coupon at Brueggers.com/tax-day. The bundle includes 13 bagels and two tubs of cream cheese.

BurgerFi: Get a free regular order of hand-cut fries with any purchase on Tuesday. This freebie is to celebrate BurgerFi-sponsored NASCAR driver Tyler Reddick placing in the top nine at the Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300. You must mention the race to get the deal.

Congratulations to BurgerFi’s sponsored NASCAR driver, @TylerReddick (#9) who placed in the top 9 this weekend at the @BMSupdates! That means FREE Fries for you on Tuesday! *Valid with any purchase 4/17/18 only. In-store only. At participating locations only. pic.twitter.com/TMHq2DiJZu — BURGERFI (@BURGERFI) April 15, 2018

Chili’s: Participating locations will offer $5 Cuervo Blue Margarita’s on Tuesday. Just ask your server for the deal.

Chuck E. Cheese: Tuesday through Thursday, buy one large cheese pizza, get one large cheese pizza free.

Corner Bakery Café: Customers can mix and match two full-sized breakfast, lunch or dinner items for $10.40 at participating locations Tuesday through Thursday.

Firehouse Subs: Get a free medium sub with the purchase of a medium or large sub, chips and drink from April 17 to 19. A coupon is required for the deal. Download it here.

Hooters: Kids 12 and younger get a free kids meal with an adult purchase of $10 or more at participating locations. The deal is good through Tuesday.

National Parks: Although this deal isn’t on Tuesday or specifically for Tax Day – it’s still worth mentioning. You can take advantage of the National Park’s free day on Saturday, April 21 – it includes all of Colorado’s National Park’s and is in honor of National Park Week.

Noodles & Company: You can get $4 off any online order of $10 or more with the promo code TAXDAY18 – the deal is good through Wednesday.

$4 off any online order of $10 or more, starting today. Use the code TAXDAY18 at checkout between now and 4/18/18. Don't worry, you don't have to claim this as income. pic.twitter.com/XV3NEI8Kbh — Noodles & Company (@noodlescompany) April 11, 2018

Office Depot/Office Max: Shred up to five pounds of documents for free through April 28 with a coupon available at OfficeDepot.com/shredding.

P.F. Chang’s: The chain is offering 15 percent off all takeout orders placed online or by phone on Monday and Tuesday with the promo code TAXDAY.

Quiznos: New and existing members of the Toasty Points loyalty program get 10.40 percent off any purchase on Tuesday.

Staples: Through April 21, get “free shredding services,” up to one pound with a coupon available at Staples.com/coupons.

Sonic Drive-In: Customers can get 50 percent off cheeseburgers all day on Tuesday with a limit of five per customer at participating locations.