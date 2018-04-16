Report: Broncos release running back C.J. Anderson

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos will release running back C.J. Anderson, NFL Network reported Monday.
Anderson, 27, played five seasons for the Broncos. He rushed for 1,007 yards and had 224 receiving yards in 2017.
He rushed for 90 yards and a touchdown when the Broncos beat the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50.
He ran for 3,051 yards and 20 touchdowns in his 58-game career with the Broncos and was a Pro Bowl selection in 2014. He was scheduled to make $4.5 million in the 2018 season.
The Broncos began their offseason workout program on Monday morning and have only two running backs on the roster — Devontae Booker and De’Angelo Henderson.
The Broncos have the No. 5 pick in next week’s NFL Draft and might target Penn State running back Saquon Barkley.