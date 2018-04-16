Officials believe vandalized traffic sign may have led to death of Fort Morgan teen

MORGAN COUNTY, Colo. — A car crash claimed the life of a 16-year-old Fort Morgan High School student on Sunday, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post Monday.

According to officials investigating the teen’s death, a sign marking the curve where the boy’s pickup ran off the the road had been pulled up from the ground.

While at the scene of the crash, the “Curve Ahead” sign was noticed missing from its place west of the curve on Co Rd W, east of Co Rd 19.5.

A county Road and Bridge supervisor confirmed the sign and post were lying in the weeds alongside the road, and a second sign was also pulled from the ground farther south on Rd 19.5.

The signs were not blown over by recent winds, officials said.

The Colorado State Patrol’s investigation is ongoing, but the local Sheriff’s Office warns that the person responsible pulling the signs from the ground could face criminal consequences.

A similar incident occurred a number of years ago when a young man was killed in a crash southwest of Fort Morgan after a warning sign was either stolen or removed from the side of the road, the statement said.

Authorities said the cost to replace the signs, even the cost to drill a new hole to re-set the post, adds up significantly. Morgan County budgeted $80,000 this year for one staff person, signs and materials, the Facebook post mentions.

“As taxpayers, we should do our part to stop this waste of thousands of dollars each year in materials and manpower, which most certainly can be put to better use! Not to mention, ceasing these idiotic, childish acts may prevent another tragedy,” said the Sheriff’s office before offering condolences to the teenager’s family.

FOX31 reporter Michael Konopasek will have a full report on the young man’s passing as well as the sign thefts across the county coming up on Monday night’s news broadcasts.