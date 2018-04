× Ocean First

The documentary Ocean Stars follows three Colorado high school students in pursuit of a marine education and scuba diving certification. Ocean First is a Boulder-based swim, dive and travel operator who has been a leader in marine science education and ocean conservation in the dive industry for over 10 years.

