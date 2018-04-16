Gusty wind increases fire danger

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We have another cold front heading our way which will cause strong wind to blow across Colorado. The wind will be out of the west on Tuesday with gusts to 40-50 mph. That powerful wind has prompted the need for a Red Flag Warning (high fire danger) for parts of eastern Colorado until 8pm Tuesday.

Our attention is on a strong storm system that looks to arrive late Thursday night and last through Saturday. This storm will bring accumulating snow to the Colorado mountains. It will also bring rain showers and a few thunderstorms on Friday to the Denver metro area and the Front Range. We are expecting a period of snow mainly during the overnight hours heading into Saturday. Accumulation is possible across the city and we are watching closely for more details on snow totals. The snow will change back to rain on Saturday before ending late in the day. Either way...it will be a soggy couple of days.

