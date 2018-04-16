Eviction rate rising in Colorado, new research finds

DENVER — Rising house and rent prices across Colorado are squeezing residents right out of their homes. A research project created by Princeton University evaluated the number of evictions across counties and cities spanning the U.S.

The study shows that, in Colorado, there were nearly 50 evictions across the state everyday in 2016.

That rate in our state ratcheted up above the national average by .41 percent. Nationally, the average sits at 2.75 percent.

In 2016, there were 36,240 eviction filings among the Colorado’s 5,278,906 people.

The top three large cities with the highest eviction rates in Colorado included Aurora, Thornton and Colorado Springs. Mid-size cities with the highest eviction rates include Northglenn, Fountain and Brighton. Finally, the small cities and rural areas with the highest rates include Aetna Estates, Hillrose and Federal Heights.

Statistics of Colorado’s eviction rates broken down by race show white people bear the brunt of the crisis at a rate of over 69 percent. Hispanics fell far behind with an eviction rate percentage of roughly 21 percent while rates among African Americans totaled nearly four percent.

The study also showed that Coloradans being forced from their homes either paid a median gross rent of $1,002 or had a property value of $247,800.

The median household income for Coloradans in the study was over $60,500.

To gauge the extreme acceleration of evictions with just one year, data shows that, in Colorado, eviction rates in 2015 stood at 1.92 percent.

Just one year later, the percentage of Colorado residents finding themselves without a home soared to 2.75 percent.

In comparison, the national average of evictions within the year dropped slightly from 2.38 percent to 2.34 percent.

Colorado Eviction Rates

Scroll through the list below to see eviction rates from 2016, showing all data compiled by The Eviction Lab, including statewide, counties, and individual cities and towns.

(Yellow = State, Green = County, Blue = City, Town, Etc.)

This research uses data from The Eviction Lab at Princeton University, a project directed by Matthew Desmond and designed by Ashley Gromis, Lavar Edmonds, James Hendrickson, Katie Krywokulski, Lillian Leung, and Adam Porton. The Eviction Lab is funded by the JPB, Gates, and Ford Foundations as well as the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative. More information is found at evictionlab.org. To learn more about how the organization gathered and validated the data, visit its Methods page.