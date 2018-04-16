Deputy shot in the line of duty thanks community for donating rifle-proof vests

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Just a couple of months after a shooting left one deputy dead and three other law enforcement officers wounded, every member of the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is getting new life-saving gear.

51 sets of active shooter tactical gear was donated to deputies Monday night through the non-profit group Shield 616.

“This is what Shield 616 is all about. It’s about rallying the local community around law enforcement,” Jake Skifstad told FOX31.

The kits include upgraded bulletproof vests, helmets and protective glasses.

“A lot of people don’t realize the vests they wear under their uniform is only designed for handguns and so we want to make sure that no matter what the threat is, they’re being protected,” Skifstad said.

Each kit costs $1400. Shield 616 was able to raise enough money from local donors to outfit half of the EPCSO deputies.

“In light of the things that have gone on this year it is absolutely unbelievable the chills that it gives us,” El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder told FOX31.

He says while the gear is essential to deputies in the field, it is too expensive for his office to purchase each set.

“This is just that rifle rated stuff that’s absolutely necessary in the world we live in today. We just can’t afford to do it,” he said.

At Monday night’s gear presentation, individual donors were able to meet the deputy they sponsored face to face.

“All I can say is thank you because they’re literally guardian angels,” Deputy Carlos Gutierrez told FOX31.

Among the donors was a small group of ten-year-old boys, who donated more than $8,000 they raised through bake sales.

“I feel that officers deserve to go home safe and see their children after work,” 4th grader Andrew Deeds said.

“The fact that these guys are ten years old raising 8 thousand dollars because they feel that empowered that they need to raise money for law enforcement that’s tremendous,” Deputy Scott Stone told FOX31.

Stone was shot on the same call where his fellow Deputy Micah Flick was shot and killed.

“My shooting was an absolutely terrible situation,” he said. “I wish I would have had that gear on duty that day. Maybe it could have changed the outcome. Maybe it could have saved one of us.”

He says it brings tears to his eyes seeing the generosity from the community, and knowing that their donations will save lives in the future.

“It does. It gets me a little choked up,” he said. “It does my heart good to know they have just that little bit more protection on the streets.”

Deputy Stone says he has about a year of recovery ahead of him. He plans to keep fighting and once he is healthy, his goal is to return to duty.