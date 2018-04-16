Denver teachers to lead statewide walkout April 27

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A massive crowd of teachers demanding change flooded the Colorado State Capitol on Monday. Before the night was over, teachers at Colorado’s largest school district shared plans for another rally next week.

Today the Denver Classroom Teachers Association announced teachers with Denver Public School will walk out on Friday, April 27. According to a release, teachers will teach Friday morning and then head to the Capitol for a rally. The rally is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

DPS teachers will be pushing for lawmakers to support more funding for education.

In a release, the president of DCTA, Henry Roman, pointed to walkouts and teacher protests happening across the country.:

“We’re seeing a very strong wave of teacher frustration sweeping across the country. As you can tell from the actions in West Virginia and Oklahoma, teachers are fed up with students lacking educational resources. They’re tired of working for low wages in under-funded school environments that can only be described as woefully inadequate,” explained Roman.

A spokesman for DPS says they are aware of the planned walkout and sent this statement:

“The Denver Public Schools Board of Education and Superintendent Tom Boasberg have been working extraordinarily hard and in partnership with superintendents across the state to press our state government to restore education funding to our schools and ensure our students and our educators receive the supports and compensation they deserve.”

We asked about concerns parents might have since teachers are expected to leave in the middle of their shift and said:

“We’re working on a plan to respond with as minimal impact as possible on students and families.”

We will follow this developing story and pass along information as we receive it.