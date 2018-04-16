Denver Parks and Recreation considering loosening limits on alcohol sales at parks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Denver Parks and Recreation is asking for the public's input as it explores the idea of making changes to its policy regarding alcohol sales at its parks.

Starting in 2019, state law will no longer require a designation of 3.2% beer for beers consumed in parks and open spaces. In response to that change, Denver Parks and Recreation said it's now analyzing its own alcohol policy to accommodate that change and see if there are other ways to improve its existing alcohol policy in parks.

Under Denver Parks and Recreation's existing rules, only certain types of alcohol are allowed at permitted events at certain parks. On it's website, the department called the current alcohol policy "overly complicated and inconsistent."

The proposed changes would allow for all types of alcohol to be sold and served at permitted events at parks, and all parks would be able to host permitted events where alcohol could be served.

Cindy Johnstone is a member of Inter-Neighborhood Cooperation, she and other leaders in the organization are strongly opposed to the potential changes.

Johnstone said the selling and serving of all types of alcohol at permitted events will lead to a "multitude of potential problems."

"I don’t think people in Denver understand how far reaching this change will be," said Johnstone.

Johnstone said allowing hard alcohol sales at permitted events at parks will detract from the experience for other park users not partaking in drinking. She also said parents are concerned about having their children in parks when this is happening.

"I am surprised by this, I don’t know the motivation," said Johnstone.

The public is invited to share their thoughts on the proposed changes at a meeting on Tuesday night at the Washington Street Community Center from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm.

Community members can also participate in a survey conducted by Parks and Recreation. The survey takes 10 minutes and will close April 20.