Denver artist’s work profiles David Letterman

DENVER — An artist from Denver, who’s made a name for himself locally, is now shining in the national spotlight thanks to an opportunity from David Letterman’s new Netflix show.

The show, ‘My Next Guest Needs No Introduction’, hired Thomas Evans (who goes by the name, ‘Detour’), to produce artwork for its social media outlets.

Evans produced colorful portraits of Letterman and one of his guests, rapper Jay Z.

“I have a portrait tied to Netflix and David Letterman,” explained Evans. “Someone you kind of grow up on. And Jay Z as well. So it was an amazing opportunity to have them use my art work for a lot of their profile pictures and overall campaign”.

Evans’ work can be seen on Letterman’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

The artist has been producing work his entire life but started doing it full-time 3-4 years ago.

“Each piece I’m always learning things,” he said.

‘My Next Guest Needs No Introduction’ will use work from different artists on its social media pages with each guest Letterman has on.

To learn more about Evans (Detour) click here.

