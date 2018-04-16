Daybreak Delights: Classic Eggs Benedict

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Scratch Catering Services Presents: Classic Eggs Benedict for National Eggs Benedict Day

What you Need

English Muffins buttered and toasted on a hot griddle

Canadian Bacon Seared on a hot griddle

Poached Eggs- recipe follows

Hollandaise Sauce- recipe follows

Finely chopped Fresh Chives and Parsley, equal amounts of each mixed together

What to Do

How to Poach an Egg: Break to egg or eggs in a bowl and set aside, Bring a pot of water of 8 cups to a medium simmer, add in 1 teaspoon of kosher salt, and 1 Tablespoon of White Distilled Vinegar. Using a wooden spoon swirl the water mixture in the pot and slowly add the eggs, allow eggs to swirl and cook int he simmering water until the egg white has firmed up about 4-5 minutes.

Once ready remove egg using a slotted spoon, allow to drain the excess liquid off the eggs before placing it atop the Canadian bacon topped toasted english muffin.

Hollandaise Sauce: in a bowl placed over a pot of bowling water combine, 4 egg yolks, juice of 1 Fresh Lemon, and 1 stick of salted butter. whisk to combine and keep the eggs from curdling add a pinch of cayenne pepper for taste and keep whisking until the sauce has thickened. remove bowl from heat and set aside.

Assembly: Place your toasted English Muffin on the plate, top with the seared Canadian Bacon, place a poached egg atop, and using a spoon spoon over some of the hollandaise sauce. Garnish with the herb mixture by sprinkling it atop the eggs Benedict, and serve hot! Enjoy!