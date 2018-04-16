Sunny and warm to start week; Friday storm could deliver snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The warmest day this week will be Monday with sunshine and temperatures in the mid-70s in Denver, Boulder, Fort Collins.

Skies start sunny, then turn partly cloudy in the afternoon as southwest winds increase to 20-30 mph.

The mountains stay warm Monday with temperatures in the 40s, 50s, and 60s. Skies turn partly to mostly cloudy and it will be windy above treeline.

Snow hits the mountains at midday Tuesday through the evening with 2-6 inches of accumulation above 9,000 feet.

Highs fall into the 30s and 40s and it will be very windy with gusts to 40-95 mph. A gust to 100 mph is possible on the high peaks.

A storm arrives Friday with a classic spring upslope flow possible. That means heavier precipitation could prevail in the Denver metro area.

There will be rain initially before it changes to snow by Friday night into Saturday morning.

It will be drier Saturday afternoon through Sunday.

