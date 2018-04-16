69-year-old man rescued from Eldorado Trail after suffering medical incident

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A 69-year-old had to be rescued from Eldorado Trail inside the Eldorado Canyon State Park Monday afternoon, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said.

At 12:13 p.m., the Boulder County Communications Center received a call reporting hikers who needed to be rescued.

The man was visiting from Virginia when he suffered a medical incident while on the trail and needed both medical attention and help getting off of the trail.

A family member hiking with the man was able to stay with him until rescuers reached them.

The stranded hiker received medical attention and was evacuated from the trail.

He was eventually taken to a local hospital. His condition is unknown and officials did not elaborate on the man’s medical incident that forced the rescue.