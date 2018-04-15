Temperatures soar to the 70s Monday with gusty winds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Weather will be quiet and mild across Colorado Sunday evening. Monday will be warm and windy bringing high fire danger back to Colorado.

Denver will wake up to sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 30s on Monday. Winds will gust up to 25mph in the afternoon with high temperatures reaching the mid 70s.

Winds will be much stronger in western and southern Colorado than in Denver. Southern Colorado and parts of the western slope are under a Red Flag Warning, where winds will gust up to 60 mph. Far western Colorado is under a Wind Advisory Monday for gusts up to 60 mph. Outdoor burning is not advised across the state.

Winds will become even stronger on Tuesday, especially for eastern Colorado. More Red Flag Warnings will be in place through the day. High temperatures will be in the mid 60s with a 10 percent chance of an isolated rain shower in the afternoon.

Wednesday will be similar to Tuesday with gusty winds and highs in the low 60s. Thursday stays dry with highs warming to the upper 60s.

Our next storm system arrives Friday and Saturday bringing cold temperatures and snow to parts of Colorado.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.