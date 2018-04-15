Teachers prepare for ‘Day of Action on Monday

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Hundreds of teachers are expected to make their way to the State Capitol on Monday for a “Day of Action,” to plead with legislators for more funding.

The Englewood School District cancelled classes ahead of the “Day of Action,” because so many teachers are expected to participate.

While the major event on Monday will be at the Capitol, there are also dozens of other planned protests throughout Colorado. Teachers are calling those, walk-ins.

“We’re all in this thing together,” Poudre School District Elementary School teacher Charlie McNamee said.

On Sunday teachers in the Poudre School District were preparing for a busy Monday. A day they hope will show signs of progress.

Tom List, Poudre Education Association President said, “It’s part of the national conversation amongst teachers.”

It’s a conversation they want lawmakers to start hearing.

“It’s about the fact that Colorado has the top performing economy in the country, and yet our schools are still funded at or near the bottom,” List said.

Before dozens of Poudre educators walk into school on Monday they’ll stand outside with signs. They want the parents to know exactly what the issues are, they want to have their voices heard, but they don’t want to disrupt school.

“This first planned organized activity is to raise awareness,” McNamee said. “I’m doing this, so that the young teacher, that college student, who’s thinking about becoming a teacher, isn’t frightened away from this.”

These teachers say it’s about more than a salary raise, but they want legislators to realize schools need more resources.

“I’ve taught for over 34 years and it’s getting worse instead of better, we spend more and more of our own money to do things,” McNamee said.

Districts all over Colorado are partricipating in walk-ins. There are 40 schools in the Poudre District, and we’re told about 30 have signed up to do a walk-in.

Some district teachers will head down to the Capitol.