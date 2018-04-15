Sunshine, less wind across the Front Range on Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Sunshine will return to the Front Range today, and for once we don’t have to deal with the wind!

Highs this afternoon will reach the lower to mid 60s this afternoon, and for the first time in what seems like an eternity we won’t have to chase around things that fly out of our hands.

Winds will be a relatively light 5-10 mph along the Front Range today. The winds do speed up a little in the mountains, with a high in the 40s and winds up to 25 mph.

As the next workweek starts the wind machine gets turned back on again.

Winds will be 20-30 mph on Monday but highs will soar into the mid 70s. Highs this time of year are typically in the lower 60s so this will be a fairly mild day by April standards.

Temperatures will stay in the 60s for most of the week with lows hovering around the freezing mark, but the forecast gets active again on Friday.

We’re tracking a late week system—but the good news here is that it doesn’t look like a repeat of last Friday’s blizzard on the eastern plains.

