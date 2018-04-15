Small plane crash lands along street in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – A small aircraft crash landed along a street in Colorado Springs on Sunday afternoon, police said.

It happened in the area of Tutt Boulevard and Constitution Avenue – just north of the Colorado Springs airport, the Colorado Springs Police Department said.

#CSPDPIO at scene of small plane crash near Constitution and Tutt. 3 minor injuries. Constitution east of Tutt will be closed for several hours. pic.twitter.com/jSO0U90bpJ — Springs Police (@CSPDPIO) April 15, 2018

Three passengers were on board the Cessna 210 when it crashed. One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to authorities.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department arrived on scene to contain fuel that spilled from the aircraft.

The intersection will be closed for several hours as crews clean up the crash.