Neighbors band together, hoping community involvement drives violence out of neighborhoods

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- People from the Sloan's Lake and Highlands neighborhoods gathered on Sunday for a vigil in hopes of banding together and working to drive out violence on their streets.

Recently, police said there has been an uptick in violent crime in the area. On March 17, a teen was shot and killed while driving on West Colfax. A few days later, police said Brad Kottke was shot and killed while walking home from the grocery store on a Sunday afternoon. This month in Edgewater, police said Andrew Jenicek was shot and killed leaving his car and walking into a restaurant to pick up takeout.

On Sunday, people gathered at the corner where Brad Kottke was killed. A minister said prayers and then neighbors spoke about the violence that's rocked their neighborhoods.

Organizers said it's important for the community to get involved and lookout for one another, citing other neighborhoods where neighborhood watch groups have been formed and violence has gone down.

Neighbors like Kim Morgan said she attended the event to raise awareness about the uptick in crime and figure out ways she and her neighbors can help.

"They have these neighborhood watch programs now that are very important, that are proving it's very important that you need to know your neighbors," said Morgan.

Police continue to ask for information in Brad Kottke's death.