Man arrested, deputy assaulted following chase in Larimer County

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A sheriff’s deputy was assaulted following a vehicle pursuit in Larimer County on Saturday night, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities said that Eric Guerin, 28, of Loveland did not pull over for Fort Collins police around 9 p.m. on Saturday night. Sheriff deputies located the 1997 Honda Accord near North Garfield Avenue and East 57th Street in Loveland where the pursuit started.

The driver drove south on Garfield Avenue reaching speeds of 40 miles per hour.

Deputies were able to deploy a GPS vehicle pursuit tracking device and located the vehicle remotely to a residence in the 400 block of Crescent Drive in Loveland.

Authorities said that when sheriff deputies arrived at the home belonging to Guerin, he physically resisted arrest.

A deputy was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Guerin was also transported as a precautionary measure, according to the sheriff’s office.

The investigation is ongoing.