Boulder seeks salve to pre-leasing frenzy

BOULDER, Colo. — Students, landlords and officials from both city government and from the University of Colorado are discussing Boulder’s rental housing market.

Currently, pre-leasing for rental housing starts 10 months in advance of move-in dates.

The Daily Camera reports students complain that 10 months is too far out to make a commitment for rental housing. Because the market is so competitive, many, including freshmen who have only been in Boulder for a matter of weeks, are often thrust into this high-pressure scramble beginning in October.

But landlords say restricting pre-leasing to a shorter time could cause more problems with pricing and availability of housing for students.

A meeting held last week among interested parties failed to come up with a solution, but members say they will continue to discuss the issue.