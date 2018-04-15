54thirty, Denver’s highest rooftop bar, to re-open for season this week

DENVER — Denver’s highest rooftop bar will reopen for its first full season on Tuesday.

54thirty, named for its elevation, originally opened in September with a DJ and an artist who painted the first sunset.

This will be the first spring and summer that the bar will be open for customers to take advantage of the views of the Rocky Mountains on one side and the skyline of Denver on the other.

The bar is located in downtown on the 20th floor at 1475 California St. at the Le Méridien Denver Downtown, two blocks from the Colorado Convention Center.

This year there will be live music on Thursday night’s beginning with DJ Manos on April 19.

54thirty will open at 1 p.m. on the weekends this season and will open at 3 p.m. on weekdays.