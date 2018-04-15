11-year-old girl missing from Aurora home

AURORA, Colo. — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a young girl they are calling a “runaway juvenile.”

Nylah Capone Wren, 11, was last seen Sunday morning around 11:00 a.m. at her home in the area of 1600 Kingston Street.

Nylah is approximately 4-feet tall and weighs 90 pounds. She has brown hair that is in braids curled up in a bun like “Princess Leia.”

It is unknown what she was wearing when she left her home.

Officers are currently searching for Nylah. Anyone with information should call 911.