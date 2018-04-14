× Woman shot and killed in Aurora neighborhood

AURORA, Colo. — A shooting killed a woman in Aurora early Saturday morning.

Aurora police said they responded to the 900 block of South Iola Street at 4:30 a.m. on “report of an unknown problem.” That’s near East Kentucky Avenue and South Havana Street.

Police found two adult females at a vehicle on Iola. One of them had been shot. Both were taken to a hospital

The shooting victim died from her injuries. The other woman was not shot, and she was treated for minor injuries.

Investigators said they did not know what led to the shooting. They were looking for a suspect and did not have any suspects in custody.

Anyone with information can call Aurora Police Detective Fredericksen at 303-739-6106.