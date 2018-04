× Vehicle lands on its top in crash on 84th Avenue in Thornton

THORNTON, Colo. — A crash closed part of 84th Avenue in Thornton early Saturday morning.

Pictures from the scene near 84th and Fox Street showed two vehicles involved in the crash with one of rolled over onto its top.

Police said eastbound 84th was closed at that location during the investigation and clean up.

We are working to get information about injuries and what happened to cause this crash.