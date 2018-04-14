Temperatures warm up for Sunday with less wind

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It has been a windy Saturday on the Front Range and eastern plains with gusts up to 50mph through the afternoon. After sunset tonight, winds will calm down and will stay mostly calm for Sunday.

The central and northern mountains will see scattered snow showers overnight tonight before clearing out Sunday morning, bringing a trace to 4 inches of accumulation.

Denver will start off with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 30s on Sunday. High temperatures will be about ten degrees warmer than today reaching the mid 60s in the afternoon with dry conditions. Winds will be breezy at times but not nearly as strong as today.

The warming trend will continue for Monday. Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 70s with mostly sunny skies and dry conditions.

Through Thursday, the weather pattern on the Front Range will be dry, windy, and mild with highs in the 60s and 70s. This will create more high fire danger conditions for the week ahead.

The next storm system I am tracking that has a potential to bring snow to Denver will move in Friday and Saturday. This system is still very far away and a lot can change with the forecast so stay tuned this week for more details.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.