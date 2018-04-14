‘Sticks Out for Humboldt’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A week after a deadly bus crash killed 16 people with the Humboldt Broncos Junior Hockey team out of Saskatchewan, support continues to pour in.

While a lot of people chose to give money, others have joined a movement that started online. The simple gesture to put your hockey sticks outside in honor of the players and personnel who lost their lives. The online trend of #SticksOutForHumboldt has made its way to Colorado.

The Whittington family has multiple sticks outside their Wheat Ridge home.

“It’s unthinkable,” Nathan Whittington said. “We put the sticks outside so that the families in Humboldt realize they’re not alone, they have an entire community, an entire country, an entire lifestyle wrapped around them for support.”

Casey Creenan in Centennial put his stick out too.

“Immediately heartache,” Casey Creenan said. “It’s such a simple gesture.”

The Poirier family in Arvada has sticks outside their home as well.

“I play the goalie position in hockey and I chose to put it out instead of my players stick, in case they needed a goalie stick,” 9 year old Vera Poirier said.

The Humboldt tragedy was miles away, but it's felt close to home.