Kennedy, Stapleton, Polis, and Lopez make primary ballot

BOULDER – A major political event took place Saturday across Colorado; the Democratic and Republican State Assemblies.

Democrats gathered at the 1st Bank Center in Broomfield; Republicans met at the Coors Event Center in Boulder.

Democrats Cary Kennedy and Jared Polis qualified for the ballot by winning 61 percent and 32 percent of the vote respectfully. Candidate Erick Underwood was eliminated.

Republicans Walker Stapleton and Greg Lopez qualified for ballot in Boulder by winning 44 percent and 33 percent respectfully.

30 percent was needed to make the ballot.

Perhaps the biggest news of the day was that sitting Attorney General Cynthia Coffman was eliminated from the GOP ballot. Coffman received only five percent of support.

Other Republican candidates eliminated from the race include Steve Barlock, Barry Farah, Lew Gaiter and Teri Kear.

To make the primary ballot in Colorado you can either collect enough signatures statewide or go to Saturday’s Assemblies.

GOP candidates Doug Robinson and Victor Mitchell have submitted signatures to keep their campaigns going meanwhile Democratic candidates Donna Lynne and Michael Johnston have submitted enough signatures as well.