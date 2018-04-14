Photos: Community works together to rescue horse from tipped-over trailer

KIOWA, Colo. — This story is “a classic example of the community coming together at a time of need,” a member of the Kiowa Fire Protection District wrote on a Facebook post. A horse needed rescuing.

A truck was pulling a horse trailer at about 8:30 a.m. Saturday when the trailer tipped over at Highway 86 and Maul Road near Kiowa … possibly because of strong wind.

Kiowa Fire units and Engine 271 from Elizabeth Fire responded. With assistance from the Elbert County Sheriff’s Office, neighbors, bystanders and Comanche Veterinary Hospital in Kiowa, the horse was sedated and removed from the tipped-over trailer.

“The horse sustained minor injuries and was resting at the local vet clinic,” the Facebook post said Saturday afternoon.

