Colorado women’s football team honors fallen deputy Heath Gumm

THORNTON, Colo. - The community continues to honor first responders in our area after three different sheriff's deputies were killed in the lines of duty over a span of three months.

On Saturday, the Mile High Blaze, a Colorado Women's football team honored Deputy Heath Gumm and his family. Deputy Gumm was shot and killed in the line of duty.

Tonight, was the home opener for the Mile High Blaze, but the spotlight was all on law enforcement. All first responders in attendance could watch the game for free and they were recognized at halftime.

Deputy Gumm's family was given a special football with his name and badge on it.

"They deserve it, they are out here protecting us, they're out here serving us everyday, why not, why not, it's the perfect opportunity for us to give back to them and say thank you for everything that they do for us," Mile High Blaze owner, Wyn Dominy said.

There were also donation buckets going around the stands to collect money as well as a silent auction. Deputy Gumm's family says it appreciates all the support from the community.