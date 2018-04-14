× Castle View HS students help protect the community from cyber security threats

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — Students at Castle View High School spent their Saturday helping fellow members of their community protect against hackers. The new group, Operation Cyber Blanket (OCB), is offering free guidance securing everyday electronic devices.

“We do this so the everyday person’s cyber hygiene is up to par with the modern world. So that they are not downloading malware, or not falling for phishing attacks,” explained Garrett Sneed, a senior at Castle View. Sneed plans to attend the University of Maryland for cyber security and computer science.

“We want people walking away from an appointment with Operation Cyber Blanket feeling they are well secured,” added Sneed.

The campaign launched in response to a need the school’s cyber security club says they observed. The everyday person is not doing enough to secure phones, laptops, tablets, etc. The club partnered with industry professionals and spent most of the school year creating easy to follow manuals and protocols anyone can use to improve security on electronics.

Mattysen Short, a sophomore at Castle View, hopes to work in the cyber security industry in the future. For now, she’s passionate about helping others find ways to secure their devices.

“People should know what they are putting on their phones, laptops,” explained Short.

She says during a session with OCB a person can expect learns the ins and outs of their devices while eliminating cyber vulnerabilities.

“Things as simple as turning off location services and seeing which apps can track what you are doing. Looking at what access apps and websites on your devices have to your information. Having a better understanding of how their device works in general is a very big thing,” added Short.

OCB hopes to expand its services and become a go-to group to improve security and step in for those who feel their device might have been compromised.

“They don’t think about it too much. We do the thinking for them. There is nothing else like this out there. This is free security,” added Sneed.

For more information on OCB and tips on how to help improve security our devices visit the group’s website.