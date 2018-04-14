Boulder residents peacefully protest Syrian attack

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOULDER-- Friday's air strikes on three Syria targets has local Coloradans responding to the attacks. About a dozen Boulder residents stood on a busy street corner Saturday morning peacefully protesting the use of chemical weapons by the United States.

Most of the protesters were part of the organization; Rocky Mountain Peace and Justice Center. Their goal is to advocate for a peaceful resolution between the U.S. and Syria.

"I say, what we need is democracy at home, peace abroad," said Moji Agha, protester.

"What has happened in Syria is a sharp escalation of violence and people have been suffering terribly there and it just goes on and on and it has to be some peaceful resolution," said David Barsamian, protester.

Members of the organization often express their opinions in public to bring attention to world issues in Boulder. Their goal is to promote reconciliation and conflict resolutions and were outraged by Friday's attack.

"The president in his announcement on Friday night said the Middle East is a very troubled region and indeed it is. I have been there I have spent lots of time there, I have family there, but he didn’t ask the question why is it such a troubled region," said Barsamian.

Moji Agha has connections in the Middle East.

"I talk with my nephew last night, he was nervous, he said to me to be careful," said Agha.

Meantime, members of the organization are pushing for a peaceful resolution for the sake of Syrians who are in a state of turmoil.

"People in Syria have undergone a tremendous trauma and we should be doing everything possible to alleviate the pain that they have been enduring and that calls for negotiation," said Barsamian.