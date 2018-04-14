× Blizzard and High Wind Warnings remain for eastern Colorado

Wind will continue to be an issue throughout the start of our weekend, as gusts up to 40 miles per hour will be possible across the Denver metro area. Out along the Eastern Plains, a Blizzard Warning and High Wind Warning remain in effect as gusts could reach 60 miles per hour. Expect blowing and drifting snow, reducing visibility as you travel towards Kansas and Nebraska. Those warnings are in effect until 6 p.m. Saturday.

A few clouds will linger overnight, allowing temperatures to drop into the low 30s to start our day on Sunday. Tomorrow will offer more sunshine, less wind and warmer temperatures as we end our weekend. Highs will jump above average, reaching the middle 60s by the afternoon.

Breezy conditions and high fire danger will return by Monday, as highs return to the middle 70s. Expect plenty of sunshine through Wednesday, with highs staying in the 60s and 70s across the Denver area.

Our next storm system looks to move into western Colorado by Thursday night, bringing heavy snow to the mountains for the start of the day on Friday. Meanwhile along the Front Range, expect rain and snow showers to move into the area by the midday hours on Friday as temperatures crash back into the 40s. Accumulating snow looks possible, but it is too early to pinpoint any totals. Stay with the Pinpoint weather team as we fine tune the details through the work week.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We’re tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News – and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.