Veteran’s stolen SUV recovered, police want to find ‘people of interest’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- There was a big break in a case Friday involving a car that was stolen from a former Marine in Denver.

The car was found Thursday in Aurora, but suspects are still on the run.

The veteran's black SUV is in bad shape.

It was torn up.

Computers and tools were missing.

Daniel Hernandez’s car was stolen from inside his garage Tuesday morning in Green Valley Ranch.

But a few minutes later, at a gas station eight miles away, these people were seen in Hernandez’s car shortly after it was stolen. A credit card fraud alert led investigators to this video, and Denver police say they are persons of interest.

Hernandez says he couldn’t believe his car had been taken. "I stepped out hoping to see maybe it rolled out or something but when we saw that it wasn’t there, you know a bunch of thoughts start going through your mind."

The family believes the thieves were casing his neighborhood.

The Hernandez’s car was insured, but they will have to pay a lot of money out of pocket to cover the deductible.

Anyone who recognizes the people in the video can call Denver police.

RELATED: FOX31 Problem Solvers Serving Those Who Serve