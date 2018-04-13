Trump to Gardner: Federal government won’t target Colorado marijuana industry

DENVER — Sen. Cory Gardner said Friday he was told this week by President Donald Trump that the federal government will not interfere with Colorado’s legal marijuana industry.

Earlier this year, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions revoked Obama-era protections for states, including Colorado, that have broadly legalized marijuana.

Gardner said Friday that the president backs a congressional fix.

“Late Wednesday, I received a commitment from the president that the Department of Justice’s recission of the Cole memo will not impact Colorado’s legal marijuana industry,” Gardner said in a statement.

“Furthermore, President Trump has assured me that he will support a federalism-based legislative solution to fix this states’ rights issue once and for all.”

After Sessions’ move in January, Gardner used his power as a senator to freeze Justice Department nominations.

In February, Gardner said that talks made him confident the department won’t change the way it enforces federal laws in Colorado and other states.

Gardner said Friday he is lifting the remaining holds on Justice Department nominees.

The Cole memo that Sessions revoked generally protected states with legal marijuana industries from federal law enforcement.

After Sessions’ move, the acting U.S. attorney for Colorado his office won’t alter its approach to enforcing marijuana crimes.