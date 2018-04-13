Wind and snow continue to batter Colorado with blizzard conditions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A powerful storm system will continue to batter Colorado for another day before lifting away from the state. On the eastern plains of Colorado the BLIZZARD WARNING continues until early on Saturday. Road closure will stay in place overnight. And, strong wind combined with bands of snow will continue to cause travel problems.

In Denver we are expecting snow showers until around midnight tonight. There will also be strong northerly wind with gusts to 45 mph. Accumulation looks to be light with most places under an inch. There could be a few areas south of the city that could be a little higher than an inch.

We will have clouds early on Saturday followed by clearing in the afternoon. It will still be windy with a brisk north wind up to 30-35 mph. Temperatures will only reach the low 50s. Your Sunday looks better with plenty of sunshine, much less wind and warmer readings in the mid 60s.

We are turning our attention to our next storm system which looks to arrive Friday into next weekend with more cold & snow possible.

