Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. -- An officer was involved in a shooting Friday afternoon.

The incident happened at 88th and Corona Street in Adams County.

Initial information doesn't indicate which department was involved in the shooting - Thornton or Adams County or whether the law enforcement officer involved was federal or local.

The suspect is "down" and reports say no officers were injured in the shooting.

We will continue to follow this story and provide updated information as it is received.