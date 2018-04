Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There is no perfect way to talk with your children about alcohol, marijuana, prescription medications, and other drugs. But being honest and involved has a big influence on your children, even if it seems like they’re not listening.

Speak Now Colorado joined us to give pointers in hopes you will talk with your children early and often about alcohol, marijuana, prescription medications, and other drugs

